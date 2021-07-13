Looting and violence sparked by the jailing of South Africa's former president, Jacob Zuma, on Friday has continued into its fifth night. We hear from the leader of South Africa's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, about the state of the country.

Also in the programme: Smartphone and satellite technology is helping indigenous communities who live in the Amazon rainforest in Peru significantly reduce deforestation; and a father in China is reuinted with his son after a twenty-four-year search for the boy who was abducted from just outside his home.

(Picture: a looted shopping mall in Durban. Credit: Reuters/Courtesy of Kierran Allen)