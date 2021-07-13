Main content

Greek government told to stop 'illegally turning back migrants'

An EU official has told the BBC migrants aren't being given a chance to apply for asylum

A top EU official has told the BBC that Greece needs to stop deporting migrants who arrive on their borders before giving them a chance to apply for asylum. Greece have denied this. Stelios Kouloglou is a Member of the European Parliament and says its wrong for the EU to entirely place the blame on Greece. Also on the programme, Google has been fined a record six hundred million dollars by the French authorities in a row over copyright and the Taliban in Afghanistan has warned Turkey that its troops will be considered 'invaders', if they remain at Kabul airport once other NATO troops pull out.

( Pic: asylum seekers in boat Credit : PA)

