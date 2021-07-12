The Cuban opposition says that dozens of activists have been arrested since Sunday, when thousands of people joined the biggest protests in decades against the island's Communist government. We speak to one activist in Havana and hear the view from the US.

Also in the programme: the South African government deploys the military to tackle the rioting and looting after former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to jai; and the team of scientists working at warp speed to develop a blood test for long Covid.

(Picture: People with Cuban flags outside the national headquarters of the Union of Young Communists in Havana. Credit: EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa)