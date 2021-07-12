Thousands of Cubans take to the streets in the country's biggest anti-government demonstrations in decades:

Also in the programme: South Africa's military is deployed to address violence following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma; and after losing to Italy in the final of the Euros, England's football manager Gareth Southgate condemns the racist abuse directed at his Black players.

(Image: People shout slogans against the government during protests against and in support of the government in Havana, Cuba July 11 2021 / Credit: REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini)