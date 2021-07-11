A US delegation is due to visit Haiti today to assess the security situation following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by mercenaries. President Biden's envoys will also meet the three politicians claiming to be the country's legitimate leaders. We hear from a Haitian activist who is wary of outside intervention.

Also in the programme: We hear what happens to pro democracy activists who try to protest against the powers that be in Iraq; and the billionaire businessman, Richard Branson, has successfully flown to the edge of space in his Virgin Galactic rocket plane.

(Photo: Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by armed men. Credit: Getty Images)