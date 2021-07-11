Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy Cherizier, calls for protests following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise

Also on the programme: Ethiopia's main opposition leader on the conflict in Tigray; and a preview of the Euro 2020 final by an English-Italian couple.

(Image: Haitians on the streets. Credit: EPA/Orlando Barria)