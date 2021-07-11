Main content
Haiti crisis: gang leader calls for protests
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy Cherizier, calls for protests following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise
Also on the programme: Ethiopia's main opposition leader on the conflict in Tigray; and a preview of the Euro 2020 final by an English-Italian couple.
(Image: Haitians on the streets. Credit: EPA/Orlando Barria)
Last on
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service