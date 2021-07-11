Main content

Haiti crisis: gang leader calls for protests

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy Cherizier, calls for protests following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise

Also on the programme: Ethiopia's main opposition leader on the conflict in Tigray; and a preview of the Euro 2020 final by an English-Italian couple.

(Image: Haitians on the streets. Credit: EPA/Orlando Barria)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

11/07/2021 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

