Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani, has urged the Taliban to resume political negotiations about the country's future. We hear from Kabul where people are nervous about their safety and their future as Taliban take more territories.

In an audio message on Twitter, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president, Jovenel Moise, says he was killed because he wanted to re-write the constitution.

And an equestrian statue of the Confederate general, Robert Lee, in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been taken away from a central square, four years after the city council ordered its removal.

(Photo: Afghan government forces are now responsible for security. Credit: EPA)