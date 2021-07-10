Main content

Concerns grow over security in Afghanistan

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani, has urged the Taliban to resume political negotiations about the country's future. We hear from Kabul where people are nervous about their safety and their future as Taliban take more territories.

In an audio message on Twitter, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president, Jovenel Moise, says he was killed because he wanted to re-write the constitution.

And an equestrian statue of the Confederate general, Robert Lee, in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been taken away from a central square, four years after the city council ordered its removal.

(Photo: Afghan government forces are now responsible for security. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Taliban gain more territory in Afghanistan

Next

11/07/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.