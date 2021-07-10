Just over a week after US forces pulled out of the Bagram military base, the Taliban have captured two districts in the province where the base is located. While the Afghan government asks for a return to peace talks, the well-known former mujahedin commander Ismail Khan has promised to fight back.

Also in the programme: Haiti asks the US for military support following the assassination of its president that plunged the impoverished country into deeper turmoil earlier this week; and we speak to the top cyber official from the Obama administration about ransomware attacks from Russia.

(Image: Afghan forces have been struggling to keep the Taliban at bay. Credit: EPA)