The Taliban has captured key Afghan border crossing with Iran and Turkmenistan. But a government advisor says the territorial gains are "overblown".

Also in the programme, the UN Security Council votes to keep open a key humanitarian aid crossing point from Turkey into Syria and the British cyclist Mark Cavendish equals the record for the number of stage wins in the Tour De France.