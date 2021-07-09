Main content

Afghanistan: Taliban capture key border crossings

The Taliban has captured key Afghan border crossing with Iran and Turkmenistan. But a government advisor says the territorial gains are "overblown".

The Taliban say they have captured two major border crossings. But an Afghan government advisor tells the programme their claims of territorial gains are overblown.

Also in the programme, the UN Security Council votes to keep open a key humanitarian aid crossing point from Turkey into Syria and the British cyclist Mark Cavendish equals the record for the number of stage wins in the Tour De France.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

