Members of the group accused of assassinating Haiti's president have been displayed in public - but who ordered the attack, and how did the killers get into the president's home?

Members of the group accused of assassinating Haiti's president have been displayed in public - but it's still not clear who ordered the attack, and how the killers got into the president's home:

Also in the programme: the Taliban take control of an important border crossing from Afghanistan into Iran, just days after almost all US troops pull out; and growing anger in Brazil about President Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic.

(Image: Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 8, 2021 / Credit: REUTERS/Estailove St-Val)

Today 13:06GMT
Haiti's acting prime minister on president's assassination

Newshour

