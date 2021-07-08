Haiti's acting prime minister Claude Joseph speaks to the BBC about the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse.

He outlines the efforts to apprehend potential suspects and says they are "foreign mercenaries".

Also in the programme: As President Biden says the US withdrawal from Afghanistan will be complete by the end of August, we hear what that means for the country; and a former parathlete reflects on what having no spectators at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be like.