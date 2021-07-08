South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has begun his prison sentence for contempt of court, after finally handing himself in.

Also in the programme: what next for Haiti as police shoot dead four mercenaries suspected of killing the President? And why have more than 120 scientists signed a letter calling the UK Government's Covid plan "a dangerous and unethical experiment"?

(Image: Estcourt Correctional Centre, where South Africa"s former president Jacob Zuma is being held after he turned himself in to begin a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, in Estcourt, South Africa, July 8, 2021 / Credit: REUTERS / Siyabonga Sishi)