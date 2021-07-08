Main content

Jacob Zuma starts his term in jail

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has begun his prison sentence for contempt of court, after finally handing himself in.

Also in the programme: what next for Haiti as police shoot dead four mercenaries suspected of killing the President? And why have more than 120 scientists signed a letter calling the UK Government's Covid plan "a dangerous and unethical experiment"?

(Image: Estcourt Correctional Centre, where South Africa"s former president Jacob Zuma is being held after he turned himself in to begin a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, in Estcourt, South Africa, July 8, 2021 / Credit: REUTERS / Siyabonga Sishi)

