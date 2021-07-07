Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has declared a state of emergency, which grants the executive greater powers -- just hours after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Mr Joseph says he has taken charge of the country after unidentified gunmen shot President Moïse dead, at his home in Port-au-Prince.

We hear from a resident of the capital who says people are scared, from a government minister and from a US Congressman worried about the country's future.

Also today: in Myanmar, the BBC has been given access to the first group of police officers to defect from the force -- they say they're now prepared to take up arms against their former colleagues.

(Photo: Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse. Credit: Reuters)