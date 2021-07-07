Main content

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse killed

While the Haitian president was killed his wife was injured in the attack on their home

Unidentified gunmen stormed the property at 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT), interim PM Claude Joseph said. Mr. Joseph called the shooting of the president a "heinous, inhuman and barbaric act", saying the attackers spoke "English and Spanish". Newshour speaks to Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald, one of the best-informed journalists working in Haiti, and the writer and journalist Michael Deibert who has covered Haiti for the past 20 years and he's twice met and interviewed Jovenel Moise himself.

Also on the programme: Taliban militants are fighting their way into a provincial capital in western Afghanistan, their first urban assault since US troops pulled out; and we'll celebrate the life and career of one of India's finest actors, Dilip Kumar, who's died at the age of 98.

(Photo: A view of the port and the area near the presidential palace in Haiti Credit: REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl)

