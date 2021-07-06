The authorities in Nigeria's northern Kaduna state have ordered the closure of all schools vulnerable to attack following the abduction of about 150 students on Monday. Schools located more than a 30-minute drive from a security post will be shut. More than 1,000 students have been abducted since December last year.

Also in the programme: The Lebanese prime minister warns that the country is a few days away from a social explosion, given the economic collapse; and the Australian craft brewery using algae to cut CO2 emissions.

(Photo: A boy walks inside the premises of a Teachers Training College in Kaduna. Credit: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde)