Main content

How a school kidnapping unfolded in Nigeria

Schools in northern Kaduna state deemed vulnerable to attack are ordered to close

The authorities in Nigeria's northern Kaduna state have ordered the closure of all schools vulnerable to attack following the abduction of about 150 students on Monday. Schools located more than a 30-minute drive from a security post will be shut. More than 1,000 students have been abducted since December last year.

Also in the programme: The Lebanese prime minister warns that the country is a few days away from a social explosion, given the economic collapse; and the Australian craft brewery using algae to cut CO2 emissions.

(Photo: A boy walks inside the premises of a Teachers Training College in Kaduna. Credit: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service except Americas and the Caribbean, Australasia, East Asia & West and Central Africa

More episodes

Previous

Belarus jails top Lukashenko critic for 14 years

Next

Newshour

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service except Americas and the Caribbean, Australasia, East Asia & West and Central Africa

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.