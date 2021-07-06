Main content
How a school kidnapping unfolded in Nigeria
Schools in northern Kaduna state deemed vulnerable to attack are ordered to close
The authorities in Nigeria's northern Kaduna state have ordered the closure of all schools vulnerable to attack following the abduction of about 150 students on Monday. Schools located more than a 30-minute drive from a security post will be shut. More than 1,000 students have been abducted since December last year.
Also in the programme: The Lebanese prime minister warns that the country is a few days away from a social explosion, given the economic collapse; and the Australian craft brewery using algae to cut CO2 emissions.
(Photo: A boy walks inside the premises of a Teachers Training College in Kaduna. Credit: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde)
