Main content

Belarus jails top Lukashenko critic for 14 years

Former banker, Viktor Babaryko denies taking bribes and money-laundering

A court in Belarus jails a prominent opponent to President Lukashenko in the 2020 election. Newshour speaks to another opponent, also disqualified from standing; Valery Tsepkalo who fled, fearing he too would be jailed.

Also on the programme: The Americans slip out of Bagram airbase in Afghanistan without telling Afghan officials; harrowing scenes in Nigeria, where hundreds of students have been kidnapped in Kaduna State; and more easing of Covid restrictions in the UK, despite surging numbers of infections.

(Photo: Former Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko attends a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus Credit: Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/via REUTERS)

Today 13:06GMT
