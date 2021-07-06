A court in Belarus jails a prominent opponent to President Lukashenko in the 2020 election. Newshour speaks to another opponent, also disqualified from standing; Valery Tsepkalo who fled, fearing he too would be jailed.

Also on the programme: The Americans slip out of Bagram airbase in Afghanistan without telling Afghan officials; harrowing scenes in Nigeria, where hundreds of students have been kidnapped in Kaduna State; and more easing of Covid restrictions in the UK, despite surging numbers of infections.

(Photo: Former Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko attends a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus Credit: Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/via REUTERS)