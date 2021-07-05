Main content

Afghanistan: Russia's envoy says situation unstable

Russia, Iran and Turkey have suspended diplomatic operations at their consulates in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, as the Taliban make sweeping advances.

Russia, Iran and Turkey have suspended diplomatic operations at their consulates in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif as the Taliban make sweeping advances across the region. Russia's envoy Zamir Kabulov said Afghan government troops had surrendered too many districts, making the situation unstable. The speed of the Taliban advance has raised concerns that the Afghan military will collapse once US and international troops complete their withdrawal.

Also today: The Florida rescue worker hunting for the missing with her dog Magnus in the collapsed apartment block in Surfside; and a gay rights event in Georgia is stormed by far-right protesters.

(Photo: Afghan security officials stand guard during a ceremony in Herat. Credit: EPA/Jalil Rezayee)

