Tajikistan says more than a thousand Afghan government troops have fled across their border, as Taliban territorial gains accelerate. We have an interview with a Taliban spokesman and also hear from Fawzia Koofi who is a member of the Afghan delegation negotiating peace with the Taliban in Doha Qatar.

We have a report from Israel on the unease between Arabs and Jews in the mixed city of Lod, the scene of serious conflict in May.

And how to build bridges which will withstand earthquakes.

