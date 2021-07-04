Mr Khodorkovsky warns the Kremlin is trying to rebuild the Iron Curtain.

President Putin's most prominent critic in exile, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has warned western leaders to be wary of promoting dialogue with the Russian leader. Mr Khodorkovsky told Newshour that they should bear in mind that they were dealing with a regime who did not share their values.

Also in the programme:

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma says he has no intention of handing himself over and going to prison because he is challenging his fifteen month sentence.

And the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front, which has been at war with Ethiopian government forces for the last eight months, has issued a long list of preconditions for a ceasefire.

