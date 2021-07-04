Main content

Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky says be wary of dialogue with Russia

Mr Khodorkovsky warns the Kremlin is trying to rebuild the Iron Curtain.

President Putin's most prominent critic in exile, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has warned western leaders to be wary of promoting dialogue with the Russian leader. Mr Khodorkovsky told Newshour that they should bear in mind that they were dealing with a regime who did not share their values.

Also in the programme:

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma says he has no intention of handing himself over and going to prison because he is challenging his fifteen month sentence.

And the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front, which has been at war with Ethiopian government forces for the last eight months, has issued a long list of preconditions for a ceasefire.

(CAPTION: Mikhail Khodorkovsky Credit: BBC/Oxford Films, Stephen Foote)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia: Critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky describes Putin as a gangster

Next

05/07/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.