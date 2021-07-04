Main content
Russia: Critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky describes Putin as a gangster
President Putin's most prominent critic in exile, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has warned western leaders to be wary of promoting dialogue with the Russian leader. Mr Khodorkovsky told Newshour that they should bear in mind that they were dealing with a gangster who did not share their values.
Hungary's LGBTQ community reacts to a controversial new law that's led to international criticism.
And why black swimmers are making waves about a special cap that's been banned from the Olympics.
(Photo: Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Credit: Reuters)
