Main content

What now for Tigray?

Tigrayan forces remain in control of much of the region including the capital Mekelle after retaking control on Monday. But what do Tigrayans want now?

Tigrayan forces remain in control of much of the region including the capital Mekelle after retaking control on Monday. But what do Tigrayans want now - and what is possible - after eight months of civil war?

Also in the programme: how Sudanese volunteers are helping to untangle the corruption of the previous regime; and the former number three at the Vatican and a cardinal of the Catholic Church is to face trial on corruption charges.

(Image: the mountains of Tigray are well known to the fighters of the TPLF / Credit: Getty Images)

6 days left to listen

48 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service except East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa

More episodes

Previous

Captured Ethiopian troops paraded through Tigray

Next

04/07/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service except East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.