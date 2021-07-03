Tigrayan forces remain in control of much of the region including the capital Mekelle after retaking control on Monday. But what do Tigrayans want now?

Tigrayan forces remain in control of much of the region including the capital Mekelle after retaking control on Monday. But what do Tigrayans want now - and what is possible - after eight months of civil war?

Also in the programme: how Sudanese volunteers are helping to untangle the corruption of the previous regime; and the former number three at the Vatican and a cardinal of the Catholic Church is to face trial on corruption charges.

(Image: the mountains of Tigray are well known to the fighters of the TPLF / Credit: Getty Images)