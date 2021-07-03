Main content

Captured Ethiopian troops paraded through Tigray

Government forces are marched through the regional capital Mekelle by Tigrayan rebels.

As thousands of Ethiopian government forces, now prisoners or war, are marched through the capital province of Tigray and with rebels claiming a major victory, what now for the conflict. We hear the latest from the region.

Also on the programme, we hear how Sudanese volunteers are helping to untangle the corruption of the previous regime; and we speak to the scientists trying to get robots to clean up the UK's five million tonnes of nuclear waste.

(Photo: Captured Ethiopian soldiers are paraded through the Tigrayan regional capital Mekelle on Friday; Credit: Joo Photographer)

