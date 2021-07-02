Main content

Biden says US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan not yet done

US has pulled out of Bagram military base in the country

The US has pulled its troops out of Bagram, a vast complex north of the Afghan capital, Kabul. It's served as the hub of US-led operations for almost two decades. We hear from a retired US Army colonel who served in Afghanistan and from a young Afghan student. Also in the programme: is hydrogen a realistic source of green energy? And power cuts leave Iraqis at the mercy of soaring temperatures and prompt a series of high level resignations.

Photo: An Afghan soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near Bagram air base, on the day the last of American troops withdrew from it. Credit: Reuters/Mohammad Ismail

