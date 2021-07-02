Main content

US pulls out of main military base in Afghanistan

Bagram Air Base handed back after nearly two decades

US forces have left their main military base in Afghanistan, the Bagram Air Base which was the hub for the twenty-year mission against the Taliban and al Qaeda - in the clearest sign yet America's longest war is ending. The BBC's Chief International Correspondent Lyse Douset explains how this decision is being received in the country. Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis now retired after more than twenty years in the US army, including two deployments to Afghanistan says the move is long overdue.

Also in the programme: As billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson compete to get to space first, we look at space as a tourist destination. The UN food programme restarts operations in Tigray after months of conflict that have led to one of the world's worst humanitarian situations. And we hear from the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland which has found a way to open this year.

( Picture: Afghan soldiers guarded Bagram on Friday Credit: Reuters )

Ethiopia: US pressing UN Security Council to discuss Tigray crisis

Biden says US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan not yet done

