Ethiopia: US pressing UN Security Council to discuss Tigray crisis

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The aid group, the International Rescue Committee, says a key bridge in Ethiopia's Tigray region has been destroyed, further hampering efforts to deliver assistance to hundreds of thousands of desperate people. We have an interview with the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is pressing for the Security Council to urgently discuss the crisis in open session.

The Turkish president has defended his decision to withdraw from an international treaty to combat violence against women.

And the mayor of Lytton in Canada on seeing his town destroyed.

(Photo: More than five million people are in urgent need of food aid in the region, according to the UN. Credit: Getty Images)

