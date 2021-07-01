Main content

China: Communist Party celebrates 100th birthday

Xi-Jinping delivers a defiant speech warning foreign powers not to bully China

Xi-Jinping delivers a defiant speech warning foreign powers not to influence or bully China, saying those that try will "get their heads bashed". Speaking at an event marking the centenary of the CCP, he also said China would not allow "sanctimonious preaching" - remarks widely seen as directed at the United States.

Also in the programme: Indonesia announces a Covid lockdown on its main island, Java, and the tourist destination, Bali; and the Trump organisation's chief financial officer hands himself in to the authorities as part of a criminal investigation into the former president's company.

Photo: Celebrations in Beijing marking the Chinese Communist Party's 100th birthday. Credit: Getty Images.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

President Biden calls for renewed action against wildfires

Next

Ethiopia: US pressing UN Security Council to discuss Tigray crisis

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.