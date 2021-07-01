Xi-Jinping delivers a defiant speech warning foreign powers not to influence or bully China, saying those that try will "get their heads bashed". Speaking at an event marking the centenary of the CCP, he also said China would not allow "sanctimonious preaching" - remarks widely seen as directed at the United States.

Also in the programme: Indonesia announces a Covid lockdown on its main island, Java, and the tourist destination, Bali; and the Trump organisation's chief financial officer hands himself in to the authorities as part of a criminal investigation into the former president's company.

Photo: Celebrations in Beijing marking the Chinese Communist Party's 100th birthday. Credit: Getty Images.