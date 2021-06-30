Main content

President Biden calls for renewed action against wildfires

The move comes as the American Northwest and Canada suffer from an historic heatwave.

The move comes as the American Northwest and Canada suffer from an historic heatwave. President Biden says the threat of wildfires in western states is as severe as it's ever been and instead of being seasonal it's now a year-round problem.

Also on the programme: Sudan, two years on from the revolution; and why Wimbledon's grass courts seem more slippery this year

(Picture:A man cools off at a misting station during the scorching weather of a heatwave in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 27, 2021. Credit: Jennifer Gauthier/REUTERS)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Anniversary of Hong Kong's new security measures

Next

01/07/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.