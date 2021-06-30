The move comes as the American Northwest and Canada suffer from an historic heatwave.

The move comes as the American Northwest and Canada suffer from an historic heatwave. President Biden says the threat of wildfires in western states is as severe as it's ever been and instead of being seasonal it's now a year-round problem.

