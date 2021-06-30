One year on since the national security law was imposed on Hong Kong by China.

Today is the first anniversary of the national security law imposed on Hong by Beijing; many feel they don't recognise their city anymore. We hear from both sides of the debate.

Also on the programme, we go to Sudan where there are anxieties that the democratic transition may not last; and we hear about the record breaking heatwave in Western Canada that has caused dozens of deaths.

(Photo: China flag is displayed on the side of a building on the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong; Credit:EPA/JEROME FAVRE)