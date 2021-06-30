Main content

Anniversary of Hong Kong's new security measures

One year on since the national security law was imposed on Hong Kong by China.

Today is the first anniversary of the national security law imposed on Hong by Beijing; many feel they don't recognise their city anymore. We hear from both sides of the debate.

Also on the programme, we go to Sudan where there are anxieties that the democratic transition may not last; and we hear about the record breaking heatwave in Western Canada that has caused dozens of deaths.

(Photo: China flag is displayed on the side of a building on the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong; Credit:EPA/JEROME FAVRE)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Tigrayan fighters gain ground

Next

30/06/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.