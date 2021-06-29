Tigrayan rebels in Ethiopia vow to chase what they call enemy forces out of the region.

Tigrayan fighters in northern Ethiopia are continuing to gain ground after seizing the regional capital Mekelle on Monday. United Nations officials say the rebels have entered the town of Shire. It was earlier abandoned by Eritrean troops who've been supporting Ethiopian federal forces in the eight-month conflict.

Also in the programme: Former South African president Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 years in jail; and Frankie Vallie releases a jazz album aged 87.

(Picture: Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the fighting in Tigray region, wait for food at the Um Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border 07/05/2021. Credit: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah /Reuters)