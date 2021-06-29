Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray region say they have taken control of the capital, Mekelle.

Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray region say they have taken control of the regional capital, Mekelle. The Ethiopian government, which took Mekelle in November after Tigrayan rebels rejected political reforms and captured army bases, has now called a unilateral ceasefire.

Also in the programme: France expected to give lesbian couples and single women access to IVF and we hear from a reporter from a now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong.

(Picture: More than five million people are in urgent need of food aid in the region, according to the UN. Credit: Getty Images)