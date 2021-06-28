Main content

Ethiopia's Tigray rebels take regional capital

Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray province have entered the regional capital Mekelle after days of fierce fighting

Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray province have entered the regional capital Mekelle after days of fierce fighting, reportedly driving out the administration installed by the federal government. Federal forces from Addis, which had been aided by Eritrean troops, have fled, along with members of the interim administration that had been running Tigray since last year.

Also in the programme: A Burmese American journalist describes his torture at the hands of Myanmar's military junta; and, the Tour de France spectator being hunted by the French police.

(Picture: Amhara region militiamen ride on their truck as they head to face the Tigray People"s Liberation Front in Sanja in May/ Credit:Tiksa Negeri Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Meeting to tackle Islamic State in Africa

Next

29/06/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.