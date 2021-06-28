Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray province have entered the regional capital Mekelle after days of fierce fighting

Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray province have entered the regional capital Mekelle after days of fierce fighting, reportedly driving out the administration installed by the federal government. Federal forces from Addis, which had been aided by Eritrean troops, have fled, along with members of the interim administration that had been running Tigray since last year.

Also in the programme: A Burmese American journalist describes his torture at the hands of Myanmar's military junta; and, the Tour de France spectator being hunted by the French police.

(Picture: Amhara region militiamen ride on their truck as they head to face the Tigray People"s Liberation Front in Sanja in May/ Credit:Tiksa Negeri Reuters)