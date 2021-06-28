Foreign ministers from the G20 group meet in Rome to discuss the growing threat of the Islamic State group in Africa - where are the threats, and what can be done?

Foreign ministers from the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS meet in Rome to discuss the growing threat of the Islamic State group in Africa. We ask where are the threats, and what can be done?

Also in the programme: why understanding that the COVID-19 virus is airborne is vital to stopping the highly transmissible Delta variant taking hold in Australia; and the Roman Catholic church in Poland receives hundreds more allegations of childhood sexual abuse by its clergy, some dating back many decades.

(Image: G20 Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (Islamic State, IS) in Rome, Italy, 28 June 2021/ Credit: EPA / Giuseppe Lami)