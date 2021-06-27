Main content

Miami rescuers refuse to give up hope

Tina Paul, the Vice Mayor of Surfside, on the rescue efforts

As rescue workers combed through the rubble of the twelve storey building in Surfside, local officials have updated the number of confirmed victims to nine - with more than a 150 people still missing. The Vice Mayor of Surfside, Tina Paul, speaks to Newshour about the rescue efforts.

Also in the programme: South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, announces new restrictions to limit the impact of what he called a devastating wave of the coronavirus; and why is the Yemeni city of Marib, swelled by a million refugees, such a crucial battle in the conflict between the Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebels?

(Photo: Rescue teams search the partially collapsed 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 27 June 2021. Credit: EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich)

