As rescue workers combed through the rubble of the twelve storey building in Surfside, local officials have updated the number of confirmed victims to nine - with more than a 150 people still missing. The Vice Mayor of Surfside, Tina Paul, speaks to Newshour about the rescue efforts.

Also in the programme: South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, announces new restrictions to limit the impact of what he called a devastating wave of the coronavirus; and why is the Yemeni city of Marib, swelled by a million refugees, such a crucial battle in the conflict between the Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebels?

(Photo: Rescue teams search the partially collapsed 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 27 June 2021. Credit: EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich)