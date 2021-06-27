Main content

Classified UK government documents found at bus stop

The government said this is a ‘serious breach’ and an investigation had been launched

One set of documents discusses the likely Russian reaction to the passage of a British navy ship through Ukrainian waters off the Crimea coast on Wednesday. Another details plan for a possible UK military presence in Afghanistan after the US-led NATO operation there ends.

Also in the programme: Bangladesh is introducing new stricter measures to bring down a surge in Covid-19 cases; and the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza carries out an experiment to see if it can re-start its famous club scene.

(Photo: Photo from the Ministry of Defence Documents. In one “secret, UK eyes only” can be read, in another it says “UK-US Defence dialogue”. Credit: BBC).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Fire hampers search for survivors in Miami

Next

27/06/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.