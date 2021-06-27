The government said this is a ‘serious breach’ and an investigation had been launched

One set of documents discusses the likely Russian reaction to the passage of a British navy ship through Ukrainian waters off the Crimea coast on Wednesday. Another details plan for a possible UK military presence in Afghanistan after the US-led NATO operation there ends.

(Photo: Photo from the Ministry of Defence Documents. In one “secret, UK eyes only” can be read, in another it says “UK-US Defence dialogue”. Credit: BBC).