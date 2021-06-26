Rescue teams are searching the wreckage of the collapsed Miami apartment block for survivors but are being hampered by fires deep under the rubble.

Also in the programme: Britain’s embattled Health Minister, Matt Hancock, resigns after days of criticism after photos and videos of him in a passionate clinch with an aide were published by a tabloid newspaper; and one of Turkish President Erdogan's pet projects, a 45 kilometre shipping canal joining the Black and Marmara Seas and running parallel to the Bosphorus Strait, has been criticised for its multi-billion dollar cost as well as its the environmental impact.

(Photo: Chaplain Polk County Sheriff Office Ossler Robert prays in front of the missing persons memorial installed near the partially collapsed 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 26 June 2021. Credit: EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich)