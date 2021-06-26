Fire hampers search for survivors in Miami
Blazes deep under the rubble of the collapsed apartment block hinder rescue efforts
Rescue teams are searching the wreckage of the collapsed Miami apartment block for survivors but are being hampered by fires deep under the rubble.
Also in the programme: Britain’s embattled Health Minister, Matt Hancock, resigns after days of criticism after photos and videos of him in a passionate clinch with an aide were published by a tabloid newspaper; and one of Turkish President Erdogan's pet projects, a 45 kilometre shipping canal joining the Black and Marmara Seas and running parallel to the Bosphorus Strait, has been criticised for its multi-billion dollar cost as well as its the environmental impact.
(Photo: Chaplain Polk County Sheriff Office Ossler Robert prays in front of the missing persons memorial installed near the partially collapsed 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 26 June 2021. Credit: EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich)
