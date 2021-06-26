Relatives of George Floyd - whose murder in the US last year sparked worldwide protests against racism - have called the 22-year prison sentence imposed on his killer a "historic" step towards racial reconciliation. We’ll have a report from Minneapolis to hear the reaction from there and hear from a police officer who hopes this will bring about reform.

Also in the programme: three aid workers are killed in an attack on their vehicle in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray; and we’ll hear how the Vatican is likely to respond after Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau asks the Pope to apologise over abuses at church-run residential schools for indigenous children.

Photo: Protesters march during a brief rally after the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman found guilty of killing George Floyd. Credit: REUTERS/Eric Miller