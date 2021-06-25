Main content

Miami collapsed building due for extensive repairs

Florida officials say the Miami block was due for extensive repairs this year.

Officials in Florida say the apartment block that collapsed near Miami on Thursday leaving more than one-hundred-and-fifty people missing was due to undergo extensive repairs this year. US media reports suggest there was concrete deterioration and corrosion of steel in the structure, although there's no evidence this caused the collapse.

Also in the programme: The sentencing of George Floyd's murderer Derek Chauvin; and the discovery of a new ancient human species.

(Picture:The partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: REUTERS Marco Bello)

