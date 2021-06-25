Main content

Miami building collapse : Four dead and 159 missing

Rescuers are still searching for survivors trapped in the rubble of a 12 storey building

Rescuers are working around the clock to try and find survivors who may be trapped in the rubble of a 12-story building that collapsed near the US city of Miami. Structural engineer in Florida Greg Batista explains what he thinks may have contributed to the collapse.

Also on the programme: The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is facing a growing backlash after he blamed victims of rape for wearing "very few clothes" and conflict in Afghanistan continues ahead of the first face to face meeting between President Biden and the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

(Picture: Collapsed building in Miami. Credit: AFP)

