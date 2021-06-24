Main content
Rescuers search rubble of collapsed Miami building
Authorities say it’s not clear how many people were in collapsed Miami apartment block.
Rescuers with sniffer dogs are searching for survivors in the rubble of a 12-storey apartment building that partially collapsed in the US city of Miami. It’s not clear how many people were in the block when one side of it sheared off in the early hours of the morning.
Also in the programme: an indigenous group in Canada says it has found hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of a former school in Saskatchewan, just weeks after a similar discovery in British Columbia; and the sisters designing glasses specifically to fit black faces.
(Picture: The partially-collapsed apartment building near Miami. Credit: EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich)
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
