Dozens reported killed in air attack on Tigray market

The Ethiopian military sayd it carried out the strikes to neutralise "terrorists"

Tigrayan rebel forces are said to have made advances in recent days. This has been denied by the Ethiopian government. Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced after conflict erupted almost eight months ago. We hear from medical staff in Mekelle who told Newshour that soldiers had prevented a convoy of ambulances from reaching the site of the attack. We also hear from a former US Ambassador to Ethiopia and the BBC's Tigrinya Service based in Nairobi.

Also on the programme: the final edition of Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper hits the streets; and a special report on a migrant camp in the Texas desert, home to hundreds of children who've crossed the US Southern Border.

(Photo: An infant injured by an air strike that killed dozens of people in Ethiopia's Tigray region is treated at hospital, in Mekelle, Ethiopia Credit: Reuters)

