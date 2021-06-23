Rampant disease and allegations of sexual abuse were uncovered at a camp in El Paso, Texas, during a BBC investigation. More than 2,000 teenaged children at the camp who crossed the US-Mexico border alone are waiting to be reunified with family in the US.

Also in the programme: The pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily announces it will close; and how a drought in Madagascar is leaving hundreds of thousands of people short of food.

Photo: A US border detention camp in El Paso, Texas. Credit: BBC