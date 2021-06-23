Main content

US holding unaccompanied migrant children in 'alarming conditions'

Rampant disease and reports of sexual abuse uncovered by BBC investigation

Rampant disease and allegations of sexual abuse were uncovered at a camp in El Paso, Texas, during a BBC investigation. More than 2,000 teenaged children at the camp who crossed the US-Mexico border alone are waiting to be reunified with family in the US.

Also in the programme: The pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily announces it will close; and how a drought in Madagascar is leaving hundreds of thousands of people short of food.

Photo: A US border detention camp in El Paso, Texas. Credit: BBC

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Spain pardons Catalan leaders over independence bid

Next

23/06/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.