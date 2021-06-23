Main content
US holding unaccompanied migrant children in 'alarming conditions'
Rampant disease and reports of sexual abuse uncovered by BBC investigation
Rampant disease and allegations of sexual abuse were uncovered at a camp in El Paso, Texas, during a BBC investigation. More than 2,000 teenaged children at the camp who crossed the US-Mexico border alone are waiting to be reunified with family in the US.
Also in the programme: The pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily announces it will close; and how a drought in Madagascar is leaving hundreds of thousands of people short of food.
Photo: A US border detention camp in El Paso, Texas. Credit: BBC
Today 13:06GMT
