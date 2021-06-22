Main content

Spain pardons Catalan leaders over independence bid

The leaders were imprisoned after being found guilty of sedition in 2019

The Spanish government has formally pardoned nine Catalan separatists who were convicted over a failed independence bid in 2017. The pardons have sparked controversy in Spain and tens of thousands protested against the decision this month. We speak to Catalonia’s president, Pere Aragonès.

Also in the programme: the voices of the Uigyhur parents pleading with the Chinese authorities to give them news of their missing children; and why European football's governing body has stopped a German city from lighting its stadium in rainbow colours.

(A protester holds a poster reading in English "independence is freedom" as people gather to protest the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Barcelona. Credit: EPA).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

