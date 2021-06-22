Main content

Myanmar army clashes with Mandalay militia

Gunfire was exchanged during a raid on a boarding school being used as a militia base, according to local reports. This is the first time militia in Mandalay have come up against the army in a major city.

Also in the programme: Hong Kong's top pro-democracy newspaper closes its English language website; and Gabon is to be recognised for its efforts to preserve its rainforests.

Photo: A military handout photograph shows soldiers and police arresting people during a raid in Mandalay. Credit: EPA

