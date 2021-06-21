Millions of Ethiopians have been voting in delayed parliamentary and regional elections, with nearly a fifth of constituencies not taking part due to insecurity.

Opposition parties have complained that their observers at some polling stations have been denied access and beaten. No poll took place in the entire northern region of Tigray, where civil war erupted in November leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Also on the programme: The latest from Spain as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces that he wants nine Catalan separatists pardoned; and more on a much anticipated declassified report on UFOs that’s due to be delivered to the United States Congress.

(Picture: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed casts a ballot during the Ethiopian parliamentary and regional elections, at a polling station in the town of Beshasha, Ethiopia Credit: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)