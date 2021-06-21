Main content

Ethiopia PM faces first election amid conflict

Ethiopians are voting but one fifth of constituencies aren't taking part.

Millions of Ethiopians are voting in twice-postponed parliamentary and regional elections, with nearly 20 percent of constituencies not taking part due to insecurity. Some opposition parties are boycotting the poll. No election is taking place in the northern region of Tigray, where civil war erupted in November, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Also in the programme: the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics say they will allow up to 10,000 spectators in sporting venues; and as Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy newspaper is set to close down, will increasing Chinese pressure lead to businesses leaving the territory?

(Photo: Some 37 million people registered to vote in the election. Credit: Reuters)

