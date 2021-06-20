Main content

Iran nuclear talks advance

Delegates at talks in Vienna on Iran's nuclear programme say they've made progress but there are still gaps between the two sides

Delegates at talks in Vienna on Iran's nuclear programme say they've made progress but there are still gaps between the two sides. Teams from Iran and the EU both said there had been advances.

Also in the programme: Help for the Danube's pelicans; and Thelma and Louise 30 years on.

(Picture:European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna. Credit: EU handout via REUTERS)

Iran nuclear deal: talks take place following election

21/06/2021 13:06 GMT

