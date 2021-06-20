Talks on reviving the Iranian nuclear agreement take place after presidential vote.

Talks about reviving the Iran nuclear deal have been taking place in Vienna following the election of Ebrahim Raisi in Friday's presidential vote. Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said that Tehran and six world powers have moved closer to reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Also in the programme: Parliamentary elections take place in Ethiopia on Monday despite continuing conflicts in the country; and on World Refugee Day we hear the personal story of one young woman whose family fled from South Sudan.

(Picture: New generation Iranian centrifuges on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in April 2021. Credit: Reuters)