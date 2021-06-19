Ebrahim Raisi promises to lead a government that will fight corruption following his victory in an election that was widely seen as engineered in his favour

Ebrahim Raisi promises to lead a government that will fight corruption following his victory in an election that was widely seen as engineered in his favour.

Mr Raisi is a hard-line cleric. Voter turnout was the lowest ever in an Iranian presidential election.

Also in the programme: US Catholic bishops get political; and why Mozart's music might ease epilepsy

(Picture: A supporter of Ebrahim Raisi holds a poster of him during an election rally in Tehran. Credit: WANA via REUTERS: Majid Asgaripour)