Main content

Iran's new president vows to fight corruption

Ebrahim Raisi promises to lead a government that will fight corruption following his victory in an election that was widely seen as engineered in his favour

Ebrahim Raisi promises to lead a government that will fight corruption following his victory in an election that was widely seen as engineered in his favour.
Mr Raisi is a hard-line cleric. Voter turnout was the lowest ever in an Iranian presidential election.

Also in the programme: US Catholic bishops get political; and why Mozart's music might ease epilepsy

(Picture: A supporter of Ebrahim Raisi holds a poster of him during an election rally in Tehran. Credit: WANA via REUTERS: Majid Asgaripour)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hardliner wins Iran's presidential election

Next

Newshour

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.