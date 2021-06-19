Main content

Hardliner wins Iran's presidential election

Ebrahim Raisi expresses his gratitude to the Iranian people for his election victory.

Iran's president-elect, the hardline cleric, Ebrahim Raisi, has expressed his gratitude to the Iranian people for his election victory, thanking them for trusting him. After meeting the outgoing president, Hassan Rouhani, he said his incoming government would do their best to serve Iran's citizens.

Also in the programme: the UN special envoy on Myanmar warns of a real risk of civil war in the country; and deaths from Covid in Brazil pass 500,000.

(Picture: Ebrahim Raisi greets the media after casting his vote on Friday. Credit: EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh)

Iran presidential election: dissidents call for boycott

Newshour

