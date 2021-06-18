Opposition groups view today's vote as an engineered victory for hardliner Ebrahim Raisi. He is one of four candidates who were approved by Iran's influential Guardian Council ahead of the poll.

Also in the programme: how Ethiopia is preparing for elections amid internal conflict; and a new study suggests that the elusive coelacanth fish can live up to 100 years - five times longer than previously thought.

Photo: A voter in Iran's 2021 presidential elections. Credit: Getty Images